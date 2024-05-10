19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
19. Fluid Mechanics Pressure Gauge: Barometer
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a syringe, an applied force of 4.0 N acts upon a plunger with a diameter of 0.8 cm to push out liquid from its needle with an opening having a diameter of 0.15 mm. What would be the output force at which this liquid exits?
