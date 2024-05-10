19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a fluid dynamics experiment, a container with oil is subjected to an external pressure PB along with atmospheric pressure Po. If this external pressure, PB = 0.75 atm, and the distance between the two heights yB and yA within the fluid, yB - yA = 0.5 m, calculate the velocity vA at height yA with which the oil comes out of the container through the opening.
[Assume that atmospheric pressure 1 atm = 1.0 × 105 N/m2 and the density of oil is 7.5 × 102 kg/m3.]
