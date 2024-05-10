In a fluid dynamics experiment, a container with oil is subjected to an external pressure P B along with atmospheric pressure P o . If this external pressure, P B = 0.75 atm, and the distance between the two heights y B and y A within the fluid, y B - y A = 0.5 m, calculate the velocity v A at height y A with which the oil comes out of the container through the opening.

[Assume that atmospheric pressure 1 atm = 1.0 × 105 N/m2 and the density of oil is 7.5 × 102 kg/m3.]



