Engineers are experimenting with a fire-extinguishing system that consists of a nozzle of diameter 0.86 cm at the end of a 0.80 m long vertical pipe installed on the floor. The water comes out of the nozzles at an angle of 15° and lands 2.5 m away from the base of the pipe in 0.5 seconds. Given that the inner diameter of the pipe is 1.4 cm, determine the pressure of water inside the pipe at its base.