20. Heat and Temperature
Volume Thermal Expansion
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal container holds exactly one liter (1000 ml) of mineral oil at a temperature of 150°C when filled to its maximum capacity without spilling over the edge. How much more or less oil could fit into this container if cooled to room temperature (25°C)?
