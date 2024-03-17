In a laboratory experiment, a 0.836-kg cube is set to oscillate at the end of a spring with a constant of 44.0 N/m. The cube moves in a fluid, introducing a resistive force represented by F=−bv, with b=0.672 N•s/m. If initially at t=0 the cube's displacement is x=0, and at t=2.00 s it's x=0.140 m, calculate the cube's displacement as a function of time. Use equation x=Ae-γt sin(⁡ω' t) where ⁡ω' is the damped angular frequency and γ is the damping coefficient and equals to b 2 m \frac{b}{2m} .