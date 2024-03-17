13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy car shaped like a sphere with mass m and radius r is placed on a toy track that includes a vertical loop of radius R. Find the minimum height h from which the toy must start to complete the loop if (A) r<<R, (B) no assumption of r with R, assuming it rolls without slipping and there are no energy losses due to friction or air resistance.
