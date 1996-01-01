32. Electromagnetic Waves
Polarization & Polarization Filters
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A filament lamp's light beam, of intensity Ilight, is sent on a series of three polarizer sheets, each rotated 45.0° from the one before it as it is shown in the figure. A student rotates the middle polarizer and makes the polarization axes of the first and middle polarizers align. Determine the intensity of the beam when it emerges from the system of polarizers.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I = 0
B
I = Ilight /sqrt(2)
C
I = Ilight /2
D
I = Ilight /4