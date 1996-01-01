2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A ball is thrown vertically upward from the top of a tower of a height of 50.0 m. The ball passes him on its way down and passes a point 40.0 m below the point, where the ball left the thrower's hand 6.00 s after it was thrown. If air resistance is negligible, then what is the maximum height reached by it above its starting point?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26.3 m
B
16.3 m
C
36.3 m
D
46.3 m