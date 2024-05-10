20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
20. Heat and Temperature Temperature
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A scuba diver's air tank contains gas that is at a pressure of 150 atm and is at a temperature of 25.0°C. In order to drop the pressure of the gas to 100 atm, what temperature should the gas be cooled to? Assume that the tank's volume and the quantity of gas will remain constant.
