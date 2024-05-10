32. Electromagnetic Waves
Radiation Pressure
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A broadcasting company wants to upgrade the power of its transmitting antenna, but it needs to avoid an electrical breakdown in the air at a distance of about one meter from it. The breakdown voltage for air stands at roughly around 3 × 10⁶ V/m. What should be their maximum allowable upgrade in terms of power?
