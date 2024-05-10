An elongated cylindrical container has an internal diameter of 0.80 cm and is filled with glycerin. A cylindrical rod that has a length of 25.0 cm and a diameter of 0.70 cm is dropped vertically through the glycerin. The rod has a mass of 100 g. Determine the maximum velocity the rod will achieve as it falls through the glycerin, given that the viscosity of glycerin is 1.49 N ⋅ \cdot s/m2.