16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
16. Angular Momentum Intro to Angular Momentum
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform cylindrical flywheel has a radius of 22 cm and mass of 3.2 kg and is rotating at a rate of 1600 rpm. Calculate what the values of the angular momentum and the required torque will be in order to make the flywheel come to a stop in 8.0 s.
A uniform cylindrical flywheel has a radius of 22 cm and mass of 3.2 kg and is rotating at a rate of 1600 rpm. Calculate what the values of the angular momentum and the required torque will be in order to make the flywheel come to a stop in 8.0 s.