20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
20. Heat and Temperature Heat Transfer
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a specific region on Mars, it has been observed that the temperature increases by around 3 degrees Celsius every time you go deeper by about a hundred meters into its crust, which has a thermal conductivity of approximately 0.50 Joules/second/degree Celsius. Compare this with an average solar radiation intensity of roughly five hundred watts per square meter over an hour.
In a specific region on Mars, it has been observed that the temperature increases by around 3 degrees Celsius every time you go deeper by about a hundred meters into its crust, which has a thermal conductivity of approximately 0.50 Joules/second/degree Celsius. Compare this with an average solar radiation intensity of roughly five hundred watts per square meter over an hour.
Was this helpful?