18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine carrying a glass of water (diameter 10 cm) while walking at a rhythm of two steps per second. Over time, the water oscillates increasingly and finally spills out of the glass. Estimate the speed of the waves in the water.
