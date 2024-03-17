Inside a particle accelerator, a charged particle moves at a speed of 410. m/s. After some time, the particle disintegrates and emits a lighter particle of mass 2.00 u that moves in the same direction as the direction of motion of the initial particle. As a result, the disintegrated heavy particle gets slowed down to 380. m/s. If the mass of the initial particle is 238 u, calculate the velocity with which the lighter particle moves after being emitted.