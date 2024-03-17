A physics professor is on a tour. He is to deliver lectures in various places. For the lectures, he is carrying along a pendulum with him. He wants the pendulum to have a period of exactly 1.000 s. In Florida, the professor measures the value of 'g' to be 9.798 m/s2. And in Anchorage, it turns out to be 9.819 m/s2. On the other hand, the value of 'g' on Mars is 3.721 m/s2. Determine the length of the professor's pendulum in Florida and the length adjustment (in millimeters) he makes going from Florida to Anchorage to the pendulum's length. Also, find the length of the pendulum on Mars if the period is to be the same.