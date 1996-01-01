7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A goods truck is carrying a 25 kg box. Draw a free-body diagram showing all the forces on the box if the truck is speeding up in the eastward direction. Consider the coefficient of static friction = 0.45 and the coefficient of kinetic friction = 0.25.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D