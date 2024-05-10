11. Momentum & Impulse
Ballistic Pendulum
Calculate the vertical and horizontal components of the pendulum’s maximum displacement when a 29-g steel ball launched at 211 m/s embeds itself in a 3.5-kg pendulum hanging from a 2.9-m-long wire, causing the pendulum to swing upward in an arc.
