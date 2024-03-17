Consider a massive asteroid, initially shaped like a perfect sphere, with a radius of 155 km and mass of 1.05×1015 kg, spinning at a rate of one revolution every 24 hours. Suppose this asteroid were to fragment into smaller pieces, expelling 60.0% of its mass in the process but conserving angular momentum, and the largest remaining fragment, which remains spherical, has a radius of 20.0 km. What would be the new rotational speed of this fragment?