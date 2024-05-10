20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the cores of Jupiter and a white dwarf star, the typical temperatures are about 3.0×104°C and 5.0×106°C, respectively. If someone forgets to change degrees Celsius to Kelvin, what percent error is made in each case?
