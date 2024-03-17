A space probe is initially hovering at 2r m above Mars' surface. Suddenly it's thrusters dysfunction, and it starts to fall freely toward the Mars' surface. Given that r m is Mars's radius and M is the mass of Mars, calculate the probe's velocity just before it touches the surface. Assume that, there is no air on Mars, and take the outward direction from the center of Mars along its radius as positive.

[Hint: Apply Newton's second law, the law of universal gravitation, and then utilizing the chain rule, integrate to find the result.]