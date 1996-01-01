16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
A disc having a mass of 120 g and radius of 8.0 cm is set to spin at 800 rpm. The disc is attached to support through a massless rod such that the distance of the support is 'radius + 2.0' cm from the center of mass of the disc to pivot. Calculate the precession frequency of the disc in rpm.
A
26 rpm
B
29 rpm
C
2.8 rpm
D
35 rpm