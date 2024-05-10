Scientists are experimenting on a mouse kept inside a 'ring torus' like structure that is in space, as shown in the figure. The structure rotates about its center. Given the outer diameter of the structure to be 0.40 km, calculate its rotation speed in revolutions per day if an artificial gravity-like effect, which is almost equal to that on Earth, 0.88 g, is to be simulated for the mouse inside. Suggest where they should place the mouse.