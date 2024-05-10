20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a mercury-in-steel thermometer, the mercury column measures 15.25 cm at -20.0°C and extends to 35.45 cm at 80.0°C. Calculate the temperature when the length of the mercury column is observed to be 28.85 cm.
