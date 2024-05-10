19. Fluid Mechanics
Intro to Pressure
Intro to Pressure
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Please use Bernoulli's principle to calculate what the lift force will be, in units of N, on a sail that has an area of 65 m2, if the wind speeds over the front and back surfaces of the sail are 220 m/s and 130 m/s, respectively. Note that the density of air at sea level is 1.225 kg/m3.
