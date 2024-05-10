19. Fluid Mechanics
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
While playing with a water gun, you partially cover the nozzle to increase the range of the water stream. Initially, the water stream reaches a certain distance. By partially covering the nozzle, the range increases by a factor of 5. If you are holding the water gun horizontally, what fraction of the nozzle opening did you block?
