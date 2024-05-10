13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 5.1-m-long pole that is used for utility repairs is initially propped up at a 36° angle against a storage shed. During maintenance, a climber positioned approximately one-quarter of the way up the pole accidentally slips. The pole takes 4.0 seconds to fall to the ground. Calculate the average angular acceleration of the pole as it falls, and express the final answer in units of rad/s2.
A 5.1-m-long pole that is used for utility repairs is initially propped up at a 36° angle against a storage shed. During maintenance, a climber positioned approximately one-quarter of the way up the pole accidentally slips. The pole takes 4.0 seconds to fall to the ground. Calculate the average angular acceleration of the pole as it falls, and express the final answer in units of rad/s2.