18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
18. Waves & Sound Standing Waves
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the ratio of the lengths of violin strings (LE / LA), if The E string of a violin vibrates at 660 Hz while the A string vibrates at 880 Hz. Assume both strings have the same mass per unit length and experience similar tension,
Determine the ratio of the lengths of violin strings (LE / LA), if The E string of a violin vibrates at 660 Hz while the A string vibrates at 880 Hz. Assume both strings have the same mass per unit length and experience similar tension,