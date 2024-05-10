In a medieval city, there is a 57 m tall cylindrical tower with a radius of 7.9 m, which has experienced an earthquake that has caused the top of the tower to shift 4.7 m off-center. Noting that the tower is made from uniform stone, determine if it is in stable equilibrium and calculate the maximum length it can lean at the top before it becomes unstable. Let us assume that the ground is rigid and that there are no deformities.