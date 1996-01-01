33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
The are two types of thin lens, (converging and diverging) the most basic are depicted in the figure below. For each lens shown find how far from the lens the image of an object is, which is placed 22cm to the left of the lens. The index of refraction of the lens material is 1.43.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
s' = -55.1 cm to the right s' = 5.5 cm to the left
B
s' = 86.4 cm to the right s' = - 11.4 cm to the left
C
s' = 52.5 cm to the right s' = - 9.2 cm to the left
D
s' = -59.2 cm to the right s' = 7.8 cm to the left