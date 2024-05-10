A 0.25-kg steel ball at a high temperature is initially dropped into 2.00 L of water in a 0.50-kg steel container at 25.0°C. Calculate the initial temperature of the steel ball if the final equilibrium temperature is 30.0°C.

[Hint: Specific heat capacity of steel and water is 460 J/kg.°C and 4186 J/kg.°C respectively].