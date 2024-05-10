An engineer is testing a spring mechanism with spring constant k = 120 N/m. The spring is in horizontal orientation with a mass of 5.0 kg attached to its free end. The mass rests on the floor which can assumed to be frictionless. If the mass is pulled from the equilibrium position of the spring and the spring is stretched by an amount Δx = 1.4 m, what would be the system's total energy if the mass is set free?