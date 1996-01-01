11. Momentum & Impulse
Types of Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Types of Collisions
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Proton radioactivity is an unusual type of radioactive decay that occurs when a proton is ejected from a nucleus. During a nuclear experiment, proton (mass 1 u) emission was observed from the decay of 5327Co (mass 53 u). The proton's speed in the laboratory frame was measured to be 1.42 × 10⁷ m/s. Find the recoil speed of the daughter nucleus 5226Fe.
Proton radioactivity is an unusual type of radioactive decay that occurs when a proton is ejected from a nucleus. During a nuclear experiment, proton (mass 1 u) emission was observed from the decay of 5327Co (mass 53 u). The proton's speed in the laboratory frame was measured to be 1.42 × 10⁷ m/s. Find the recoil speed of the daughter nucleus 5226Fe.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.73 × 105 m/s
B
7.23 × 106 m/s
C
1.07 × 10 7 m/s
D
1.42 × 107m/s