10. Conservation of Energy
Gravitational Potential Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A painter of mass 56.5 kg is painting a building's wall at an altitude of 26.4 m. If he gradually reaches the top of the building at an altitude of 40.2 m, calculate the change in his potential energy. [Hint: Assume that the gravitational acceleration is 9.80 m/s2.]
