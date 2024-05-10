Hikers consume snow after it warms up. Suppose you consume 2.0 kg of snow at -10°C, and your body warms to 38°C. Calculate how much energy is absorbed from your body. Assume the specific heat of ice is 2100 J/kg⋅∘C, the latent heat of fusion is 3.33×105 J/kg⋅∘C, Specific heat of liquid is 4186 J/kg⋅∘C.