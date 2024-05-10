18. Waves & Sound
Wave Intensity
18. Waves & Sound Wave Intensity
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dragonfly on the surface of a lake moves up and down 0.12 m vertically, from the lowest to the highest point, as a wave passes. What is the change in the dragonfly's maximum kinetic energy if its amplitude increases to 0.17 m?
