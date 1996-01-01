10. Conservation of Energy
Force & Potential Energy
10. Conservation of Energy Force & Potential Energy
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
"}'>Suppose an 800-gram object is initially at point O on a potential energy diagram. The particle is initially at rest, and the diagram illustrates the variation in potential energy as the particle moves from O to P, and Q. Determine the speed of the particle when it passes through points (i) P and (ii) Q.
"}'>Suppose an 800-gram object is initially at point O on a potential energy diagram. The particle is initially at rest, and the diagram illustrates the variation in potential energy as the particle moves from O to P, and Q. Determine the speed of the particle when it passes through points (i) P and (ii) Q.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 3.16 m/s
(ii) 0 m/s
(ii) 0 m/s
B
(i) 3.34 m/s
(ii) 2 m/s
(ii) 2 m/s
C
(i) 5.12 m/s
(ii) 10 m/s
(ii) 10 m/s
D
(i) 6.184 m/s
(ii) 6 m/s
(ii) 6 m/s