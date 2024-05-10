20. Heat and Temperature
Temperature
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The extreme body temperatures recorded in mammals show a wide range. A camel in the scorching desert can reach a body temperature of 113°F, while a hibernating groundhog can have a body temperature as low as 50°F. Convert these temperatures to the Celsius scale.
