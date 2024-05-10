Positively charged alpha particles move in a circular path with a radius of about 4.0 cm under the influence of a magnetic field with a strength equal to about 1.0 T. What magnitude and direction for an applied electrical field would cause these alpha particles' trajectory to become linear? [Hint: The mass of an alpha particle = 6.644 × 10-27 kg, the charge of an alpha particle = +2 ×1.602 × 10-19 C.]