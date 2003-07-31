Some children are playing a game on a slope inclined at 18° with the horizontal. The game involves throwing a ball down the slope into a hole located as shown in the figure below. The child who puts the ball inside the hole without a bounce wins. If a child throws the ball into the hole without a bounce from a height of 1.2 m (measured vertically from the child's feet) at an angle of 25° with respect to horizontal and a velocity of 10 m/s, determine the distance of the hole from the point of throw.