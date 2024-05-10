18. Waves & Sound
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A transverse wave travels towards the right with velocity v = 4 m/s. At time t = 0 sec, the shape of this wave can be represented by the equation Y = (6 m5)/ (y4 + 4 m4). Find out how this equation will change if we assume that our transverse wave is moving towards the left. Consider Y and y are in m.
