25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniform charge density ρ is present throughout the volume of a lengthy cylindrical object with diameter D. Determine the potential difference between the core axis of the cylinder and its outer perimeter.
A
-(ρD2)/(16ϵ0)
B
-(ρD2)/(8ϵ0)
C
-(ρD)/(2ϵ0)
D
(ρD)/(4ϵ0)