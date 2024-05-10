A theoretical physicist is considering a different universe in which the laws of physics are somewhat different than those of ours. In this universe, the ideal gas law is given by PV3 = n2RT2/3. If at a temperature of 200 K and pressure of 1.5 atm, 1.0 mol of an ideal gas in this universe occupies a volume of 15 L, What would be the universal gas constant in this universe?