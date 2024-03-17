13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia of Systems
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the approximate distance between two nitrogen atoms in a diatomic nitrogen molecule, if the total mass of the molecule is 4.6 x 10⁻²⁶ kg and the moment of inertia around an axis perpendicular to the bond at the midpoint is 1.4 x 10⁻⁴⁶ kg•m²?
