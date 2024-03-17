A group of content creators are dropping different objects on a trampoline to see what happens. They take a 53 kg dummy and drop it from the roof of a building 27.0 m above the ground onto the trampoline. As a result, the trampoline stretches 2.1 m from its equilibrium position. Modeling the trampoline as a spring, determine how much it would stretch from its equilibrium position if the dummy were dropped from 44 m instead.