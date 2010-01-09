A standard laboratory experiment consists of dropping charged particles through an opening into an electric field, where they will be suspended. A charged particle initially at the top of the apparatus (point O) falls for a distance OA of 0.80 m. Once the particle reaches point A, an instantaneous electric field is applied. As a result, the particle is stopped momentarily by the electric field in an 820 μs time interval. Calculate the magnitude of the acceleration encountered by the particle due to the electric field.