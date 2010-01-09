2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
60PRACTICE PROBLEM
A standard laboratory experiment consists of dropping charged particles through an opening into an electric field, where they will be suspended. A charged particle initially at the top of the apparatus (point O) falls for a distance OA of 0.80 m. Once the particle reaches point A, an instantaneous electric field is applied. As a result, the particle is stopped momentarily by the electric field in an 820 μs time interval. Calculate the magnitude of the acceleration encountered by the particle due to the electric field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.8 m/s2
B
19 m/s2
C
4.8 × 103 m/s2
D
1.9 × 104 m/s2