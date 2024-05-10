18. Waves & Sound
Wave Interference
18. Waves & Sound Wave Interference
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two violinists are practicing the same note at a frequency of 350 Hz and with the same amplitude. However, one of them is slightly out of sync and plays the note 180° out of phase. If they stand side by side, what is the minimum distance they should be apart for complete destructive interference to occur? Assume T = 22°.
