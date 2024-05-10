19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A farm at the base of a mountain is supplied by a full water tank 8.0 m deep, connected by a 90 m pipe at a 50° angle. If the pipe were to break right in front of the farm, how high could the water shoot vertically into the air? Ignore any friction.
