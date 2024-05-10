A robotic arm uses an ultrasonic sensor to measure the distance to objects. The sensor emits sound waves and records the time interval ﻿ t t t﻿ for the waves to travel to an object and back. The system makes 12 distance measurements every second, emitting 12 ultrasonic pulses per second at evenly spaced intervals. The speed of sound in air at 25°C is approximately 346 m/s. Calculate the maximum distance this ultrasonic sensor can measure.



