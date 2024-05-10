14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque on Discs & Pulleys
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an elevator system with a 500.0 kg cabin and a 450.0 kg counterweight connected by a massless, inextensible cable over a solid cylindrical drum (radius 1.0 m, mass 400.0 kg). Initially at rest, the cabin descends and the counterweight rises when released. Determine the acceleration of both the cabin and the counterweight.
